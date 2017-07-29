Chris Jericho Films At SmackDown, Daniel Bryan On WWE – Smacking Talk, Cesaro

– Renee Young begins her Clash Royale journey in RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro’s latest video from the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel, as seen below. Dolph Ziggler makes a special appearance.

– Chris Jericho filmed material for the next round of Southpaw Regional Wrestling episodes while backstage at this week’s WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Jericho appears in the series as Clint Bobski.

– As noted, Daniel Bryan and Renee Young debuted their own version of Talking Smack after this week’s SmackDown went off the air – Smacking Talk, a parody show that featured Chad Gable as their first guest, which you can see below. The WWE website picked up on the video and wrote the following:

“Talking Smack might not have aired last night on WWE Network, but the WWE Universe instead bore witness to the bewildering premiere of “Smacking Talk” on SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan’s Twitter account. The short episode, hosted by Bryan and Renee Young, shed some interesting, nigh-improbable light on Bryan and Chad Gable’s relationship, and, frankly, needs to be seen to be believed. Head over to Bryan’s Twitter to watch the debut of “Smacking Talk” in its entirety.”

Bryan re-tweeted WWE’s link to the article on the video and wrote the following: