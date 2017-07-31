Chris Jericho Releases Statement About NYC Fan Incident On Friday Night

Chris Jericho has issued a statement to TMZ Sports after they revealed an incident from Friday night in New York City.

Jericho was involved in a shouting match with another man after an event at Irving Plaza in NYC on Friday night. You can see video from the incident above. After an appearance at a tribute show for musician David Z, who was killed in a recent bus accident, Jericho was approached by multiple people outside of the venue asking for photos and autographs. Jericho granted a few requests but started to get frustrated and turned people down.

The video begins at that point and shows Jericho yelling at a guy who said he was a fan. The man was reportedly trying to congratulate Jericho on his WWE return but a shouting match broke out. Jericho left without anything happening and released the following statement to TMZ:

“David Z was a good friend of mine and I was mentally and emotionally shattered after paying tribute to him and essentially saying goodbye to him Friday night.”

“I was not in a good state of mind at that time and instead of ignoring a pushy (aka rude) fan which is what I would usually do, I snapped. My apologies to all involved and God bless David Z.”