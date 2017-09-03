Chris Jericho Says Conor McGregor “Will Definitely End Up” In WWE, Explains Why

Chris Jericho recently spoke with the folks at Sports Illustrated and commented on the possibility of a couple of UFC mega-stars eventually winding up in WWE.

When asked if he feels UFC Lightweight Champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor will ever find his way to WWE, Jericho said he feels he will “definitely end up” doing so.

“Will Conor McGregor end up in the WWE? I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Jericho. “It might not be this year or the year after that because there’s a lot of money that you got to spend to get him in there.”

Jericho continued, “But a guy that yappy, who knows the concept of cutting a wrestling promo … I think Conor will definitely end up there. It’s just a matter of when he wants to.”

Not only does Jericho consider McGregor to WWE an eventual inevitability, but apparently he won’t be surprised to see former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey in front of the WWE Universe at some point in the future again either.

“I also think Ronda Rousey will eventually end up there,” said Jericho. “One way or another as well.”

Check out the complete Chris Jericho interview at SI.com.