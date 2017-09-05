Chris Jericho Talks About What Would Entice Him Into Returning To WWE

As noted, Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on The Other Guys Podcast for an interview. In addition to the highlights we posted earlier this week, Jericho also spoke about whether or not another WWE run is in his future.

“Will I be back? Maybe, possibly,” Jericho said. “If I never wrestled again it wouldn’t bother me.”

The future WWE Hall Of Famer would elaborate, explaining that it would be an interesting story, not opponent, that would be likely to entice him into returning.

“I don’t care about who is it I want to work with, for me it’s what’s the story behind it because I’ve worked with everybody,” Jericho said. “It’s about what’s the storyline that you can put behind these things to make people really care.”

Jericho continued, “If I can think of a good story or if a good story is presented to me, then I’m all in, and I don’t care if it’s with John Cena or if it’s with Enzo Amore, whoever. If it’s a good storyline that I can sink my teeth into that I know people will love, just like the Festival of Friendship, then I’ll come back again. If not, then it might be a little harder to attract me.”

