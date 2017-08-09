CMT Renews Steve Austin Show, John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Anniversary, Xavier Woods

– Below is new “UpUpDownDown” video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods at the recent EVO gaming convention in Las Vegas:

– The Wrap reports that CMT has renewed WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Challenge” for a fifth season. Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, September 26th at 10pm EST on CMT. Austin commented:

“Every season we’ve raised the bar and set new standards here at the ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And every season we’ve watched the finest athletes in America meet those challenges. But I guarantee you haven’t seen anything like the intensity of Season 5 of ‘Broken Skull Challenge.’ And that’s the bottom line.”

– John Cena and Nikki Bella are celebrating their 5th anniversary this week. The two were engaged to be married in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year. Cena gave Nikki a shout-out on NBC’s “Today” show yesterday and tweeted the following to her today: