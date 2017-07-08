Cody Rhodes On Defending ROH Title In Other Promotions, Goldust Feud, Okada

By
Matt Boone
-

ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes recently took part in a Q&A with his fans on Twitter, answering questions on topics such as the possibility of a rematch against IWGP Heavyweight Championship rematch against Kazuchika Okada, defending the ROH Title in other promotions, a potential feud with his brother (Goldust) in ROH and more. Below are some of the highlights.

On the possibility of a rematch against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada:

On defending his ROH World Championship in other wrestling promotions:

On a potential feud with his brother, Goldust, in ROH:

On how he will be handling his separated shoulder after finding out surgery isn’t required:

Follow Cody Rhodes on Twitter @CodyRhodes.