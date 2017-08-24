Cody Rhodes On WWE Owning His Name, ROH Contract Status, Post-WWE Career

ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler’s “Dinner With The King” podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his career since leaving WWE: “This is the happiest I’ve been in my career. It’s been so rewarding to get out there and do my own schedule. I’m very much a happy man. It’s a cool time.”

On his current contract status with ROH and other promotions: “Ring of Honor hates the fact that I genuinely remained a free agent; I did not sign a contract with them. I signed on for various dates, and I have many dates left with them. I really like Ring of Honor. But I’m not going to be exclusive anywhere. I did exclusive.”

On WWE owning the “Cody Rhodes” name: “It’s a very simple matter of if I want to ask for my last name, if I want to ask for Cody Rhodes back to perform under it — I perform under it at non-televised events, it’s not secret to the fans that’s my last name — but when it comes to television, that’s WWE’s intellectual property. And I am wholeheartedly sure that if I were to ask them to go by Rhodes, they would have no problem. But I don’t mind going by just Cody. I think there’s something cool about it.”

