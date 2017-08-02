Cruiserweight Title Match Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari in the main event of tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode to earn a SummerSlam title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Rusev vs. Randy Orton