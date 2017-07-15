Custom Kicks For Titus Worldwide, Cesaro’s Clash Royale Gameplay, WWE Stock

– RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro continues his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video for Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel:

– WWE stock was up 1.02% today, closing at $20.89 per share. Today’s high was $20.97 and the low was $20.64.

– Mache Custom Kicks, who often creates custom sneakers for WWE Superstars to wear at special events, has created a pair of custom kicks for Titus O’Neil and his Titus Worldwide stable, using a pair of Kobe Nikes. You can see the sneakers below: