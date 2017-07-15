Custom Kicks For Titus Worldwide, Cesaro’s Clash Royale Gameplay, WWE Stock

– RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro continues his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video for Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel:
– WWE stock was up 1.02% today, closing at $20.89 per share. Today’s high was $20.97 and the low was $20.64.
– Mache Custom Kicks, who often creates custom sneakers for WWE Superstars to wear at special events, has created a pair of custom kicks for Titus O’Neil and his Titus Worldwide stable, using a pair of Kobe Nikes. You can see the sneakers below:
Titus Worldwide 🌎 branded Kobes made for none other than @TitusONeilWWE. The brand is STRONG!!! 💪🏼 #TitusWorldwide pic.twitter.com/s9FaN4XZXd
— Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) July 12, 2017