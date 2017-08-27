Dana Brooke Remembers Late Boyfriend Dallas McCarver On Day Of His Funeral

On the day of his funeral, which was Saturday, WWE Superstar Dana Brooke remembered her late boyfriend, bodybuilding star Dallas “Big Country” McCarver.

As noted, McCarver, 26, was found dead in his home on Monday after reportedly choking on his food.

Brooke took to her official Instagram page on Saturday to post the following message about her late boyfriend.

“My angel, today is the day I see you at ultimate peace rest and happiness!! It would be selfish of me to say u needed to stay we had a lifetime to live, but as I told you before — if you love someone soo much u want the ultimate best for them!! And God called your name, it was your time, but I thank you so much for giving me the time I have had with you .. Making me the best person I will ever be!! Just promise me u will be next to me every step of the way! I am living my life for you and only you!! Guide me Dallas please !! #rip #angel #angelwings #mylife #dallasmccarver #togetherforever #todayistheday #riseabove.”