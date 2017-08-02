Daniel Bryan Reacts To “Smacking Talk” Being Canceled After Only One Episode

Here it is, the very first episode of #SmackingTalk exclusively on TOUT ft. @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEGable. VERY big news breaking on this show! pic.twitter.com/fJiqyThWy9 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 26, 2017

Well, that didn’t last long.

Daniel Bryan’s answer to WWE cancelling Talking Smack, as a weekly SmackDown Live post-show and changing it to strictly a post-SmackDown Live pay-per-view program, appears to be finished.

The SmackDown Live General Manager debuted one episode of his response to the canceled weekly blue brand post-show, which he dubbed, Smacking Talk, however after one installment, the series appears to be axed.

Bryan commented on the cancellation of Smacking Talk after only one episode in a new tweet he posted on Tuesday evening.

“Sorry everyone, rogue #SmackingTalk only lasted one week before being shutdown,” said Bryan. “We’ll keep on fighting the good fight. @ReneeYoungWWE #TOUT.”