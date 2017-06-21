Due to the controversial ending to the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank ladder match at Sunday’s WWE MITB pay-per-view, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight’s show that Carmella is no longer Ms. Money In the Bank. He took the briefcase from her and announced a MITB Ladder Match for next Tuesday’s SmackDown. The match will feature Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte Flair. The winner will be officially crowned the first-ever Ms. Money In the Bank.

WWE has loaded up next week’s show from San Diego in addition to the title match between Lana and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. Below is the updated card for next Tuesday:

* MITB Ladder Match with Charlotte, Tamina, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Natalya

* Lana vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line

* Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

* Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Hype Bros. will become the new #1 contenders if they win this non-title match