Daniel Bryan Talks Favorite WWE Moments & Rivalries, Working With Kane & More

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan recently took part in a Q&A with wrestling fans on the official YouTube channel of The Bella Twins. Below are some of the highlights.

On his favorite moment in WWE: “My favorite WWE memory was the last time my Dad got to see me wrestle, which was December 2013 in Seattle. It was really cool because it was the night they were doing the unification [title] thing with John Cena and Randy Orton, and everybody in Seattle was chanting for Daniel Bryan and my Dad got to see that. It was the first time he ever got to see me look like a big time dude.”

On his best rivalries in WWE: “You know it’s really hard, because I enjoyed a lot of my rivalries in WWE. I enjoyed the brief rivalry that I had with John Cena. Some of my favorite live event matches ever were with Randy Orton, but I think my favorite one was with Sheamus, just because there were so many ups and down in that one. I just always loved wrestling Sheamus, we beat the crap out of each other and I liked it.”

On his favorite moments as part of Team Hell No with Kane: “I think it was the first time we did a hugging thing on TV and it took up about ten minutes of TV time. Just to do one hug and then we fought each other. But my favorite moments with Kane – just in general – were actually the times we spent outside the ring. So, Kane had his birthday when we were in Russia and for his birthday surprise I got him a Russian hat and a banana.”

