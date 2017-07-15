Dark Match From Tonight’s Mae Young Classic Tapings, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins, WWE – Mattel

– This new video features Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to Dean Ambrose shutting down a potential reunion of The Shield during the backstage RAW segment with Seth Rollins.

– The dark match before tonight’s Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University saw Deonna Purrazzo and Jessica James defeat Nicole Matthews and Barbi Hayden. Deonna made Nicole tap to an armbar for the submission win.

– As seen below, Mattel will be revealing exclusive Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair action figures at the San Diego Comic Con this year. The full reveal will happen next Thursday, July 20th.