Dash Wilder On The Revival Getting A Title Shot, The Bellas Model New Women’s Line, WWE Stock

– Below is video of The Bella Twins modeling their new Birdiebee women’s clothing line, which will be available this fall.

– WWE stock was up 0.53% today, closing at $20.81 per share. Today’s high was $20.83 and the low was $20.51.

– The Revival are looking for a RAW Tag Team Title shot from Cesaro & Sheamus after their win over The Hardys on last night’s RAW. Dash Wilder tweeted the following today, telling Jason Jordan to ask his “daddy” Kurt Angle when they will get their shot: