David Otunga Wants Vince McMahon To Make LaVar Ball Match (Video)

WWE RAW announcer David Otunga is asking boss Vince McMahon to give him a match against outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball after The Ball Family appeared on MizTV during this week’s RAW from Los Angeles in the Staples Center.

In the video above, Otunga talks with TMZ Sports about LaVar’s antics on RAW and says he found the segment to be the most entertaining this week. Otunga says LaVar is definitely a character. Otunga cracks a joke on LaVar’s physique and says he needs to hit the gym a little more often. When asked to give LaVar advice on how to get better, Otunga says he likes LaVar how he was. Otunga says he’s not sure how the segment was supposed to go but he can tell it went off the rails, calling it a runaway train. Otunga hopes WWE has LaVar back on TV so he can do a segment with him. Otunga, who is currently filming a movie and will make his RAW debut when it wraps, tells Vince he will leave the set and return early to appear with Ball.

Otunga also posted the following to Instagram about a potential match: