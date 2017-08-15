Demon Balor Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

.@FinnBalor knows a thing or two about DEMONS… #SummerSlam #RAW @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/rj5i5OhqU0
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
WWE has confirmed that Finn Balor will be bringing his paint to Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view for the match with Bray Wyatt, which is now a rematch as Wyatt pinned Balor in singles action on tonight’s go-home RAW from Boston.
After the match, Wyatt covered Balor in fake blood. Balor later requested the rematch and the match was made official by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, as seen above. The announcers later confirmed that Balor will be bringing Demon Balor to Brooklyn.
It was also confirmed that Neville will get his rematch from new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa on Sunday.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin