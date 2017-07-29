Destination X Match Announced, Sienna vs. Rosemary Post-match Reactions, Eric Young

– GFW posted the following looking at Eric Young’s most incredible TNA matches from his 12 year run with the company:

– We’ve noted how Matt Sydal recently demanded an X Division Title shot from Bruce Prichard while Bobby Lashley demanded a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. Prichard announced this week that Sydal vs. Lashley will take place at the August 17th live Destination X episode of Impact. The winner will get the title shot they’ve been asking for.

– This week’s GFW Impact episode saw GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna retain over Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing match. You can see post-match reactions along with a few clips from the match below: