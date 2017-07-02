Details On The Terms Of Mauro Ranallo’s New WWE Contract

Mauro Ranallo has reportedly signed a new two-year deal with WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this contract replaces his previous contract that would have expired in August.

Under his new deal to be a commentator for NXT, Ranallo will be working directly with NXT producers Triple H and Michael Cole, rather than the usual WWE producers and Vince McMahon. Triple H and Cole are reportedly two members of management who pushed for Ranallo to be hired for SmackDown in 2016.

Switching from Smackdown to NXT lightens Ranallo’s WWE schedule from 75-80 dates per year down to 18-20 dates per year.

His new contract is non-exclusive and allows him to still work outside projects like Bellator MMA and Showtime boxing.