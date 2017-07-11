Dixie Carter Asked About Next Week’s RAW, More On Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Noelle Foley

– Below is the latest vlog from Noelle Foley, featuring a surprise appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and a look at the newest member of the Foley family – a puppy. The video opens with Noelle, her mother and brothers driving to pick up the pup.

– After his loss to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at Great Balls of Fire on Sunday, Akira Tozawa told Titus Worldwide leader Titus O’Neil that he needed to secure a rematch. That rematch was not mentioned on last night’s RAW but the Tozawa vs. Neville feud will continue on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, which will also feature Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar in an “I Quit” match. WWE posted the following on Tozawa and Neville for tonight:

Akira Tozawa isn’t finished with Neville At last Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville learned first-hand why Akira Tozawa has the reputation of being The Stamina Monster. Despite a brutal onslaught by The King of the Cruiserweights, Tozawa powered back to give the champion a worthy and extremely physical challenge. Unable to keep his opponent at bay, Neville seized an opportunity when he landed Tozawa crotch-first on the ropes, then kicked them to maximize their effect before delivering a final kick to the gut for the victory. Not satisfied with the way he was defeated, the Japanese Superstar insisted that Titus O’Neil secure a rematch. The following night on Raw, Tozawa teamed with Cedric Alexander to battle Neville & Noam Dar, and it was The King of the Cruiserweights who ended up landing crotch-first on the ropes. Seeking retribution – and reciprocating from the previous night – Tozawa kicked the ropes before landing a senton from the top rope and pinning the champion. Although Neville was victorious at WWE Great Balls of Fire, he learned that Akira Tozawa is not a competitor that will stand for the type of nefarious tactics the Cruiserweight Champion employs to remain seated on his throne. With Tozawa clearly still a contender the Cruiserweight division’s most coveted prize, how will The King of the Cruiserweights respond to The Powa of Tozawa’s tactics from Raw?

– We noted before that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has invited a mystery person to RAW next week to reveal the troublesome news that has been haunting him in the storyline with Corey Graves. Angle noted on RAW that the announcement could cost him his family and his WWE career. He later told the person that he loved them in a phone call before RAW went off the air. Speculation is that the mystery person will be Stephanie McMahon, leading to the rumored match wit Triple H, or former TNA President Dixie Carter, who talked about working with Angle on this week’s WWE 24 special on Angle’s homecoming.

Regarding the speculation on Dixie appearing with Angle on RAW, a fan tweeted about her being near next week’s RAW in Nashville, where she lives, and she responded with the following: