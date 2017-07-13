Dixie Carter Comments On Possibility Of RAW Appearance Next Week

Former TNA President Dixie Carter recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, and the subject of Kurt Angle and WWE was raised. During the interview, Carter was asked about the possibility of appearing on next week’s RAW as a part of Kurt Angle’s mystery angle.

“I did hear Raw will be in Nashville, which is very interesting,” Carter said. “But I wouldn’t tell you either way.”

On Monday’s RAW, Kurt Angle revealed that he will announce next week what his mysterious personal issue that could “ruin him” is. Kurt invited a mystery person to appear next week, and speculation has been running wild online that it will be either Stephanie McMahon or Dixie Carter.

“Kurt and I both took a chance on each other,” said Carter. “The results were some of the best matches in the history of the business. From the beginning, I felt a big responsibility to help Kurt on a personal level and on a professional level. Professionally, there has never been a more complete wrestler, ever. Kurt is also a great talker and so charismatic, and maybe he’s the best in-ring talent, ever. He also made sure that everyone he wrestled had their best match. He can look back on his work with Sting, EC3, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and so many others, and the common denominator in those matches is Kurt. He only has one gear, and it’s all out, but that’s also been his biggest challenge.”

You can read Dixie’s full interview at SI.com.SI.com