Donovan Dijak To WWE Soon?, Mae Young Classic Competitor On Her Journey, Epic Superstar Slaps

– This WWE Top 10 video looks at epic Superstar slaps from Vince McMahon, Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, John Cena and others:

– We’ve noted how former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak is expected to sign with WWE some time this year. Dijak recently revealed that he will be finishing up his indie commitments before September is over.

– WWE posted this video with competitors from The Mae Young Classic, along with WWE Hall of Famer announcers Jim Ross & Lita, discussing Mae’s legacy. Also below is video of Sage Beckett talking about her journey to The Mae Young Classic. The former TNA Knockout talks about fighting illness and losing 130 pounds to earn another chance at a career with WWE. Beckett says her stubbornness is her greatest strength and weakness.