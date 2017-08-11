Drew McIntyre On Being “The John Cena Of NXT,” HBK At WWE PC, Sapolsky/NXT

NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared as a guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Gabe Sapolsky working on NXT creative: “He’s fantastic. He thinks so far ahead. He always just gets me. …He’s in NXT now. He’s able to help me out. Gabe is able to say ‘Hey, if we give you a mic in the ring, that’s like a stronger area for a guy who really wasn’t a promo guy before.'”

On NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III potentially topping WWE SummerSlam as the better event: “NXT TakeOver, is only four times a year, they’re always a spectacle, everyone busts their ass. And we’ve got like a silent competition, I’ll say it. SummerSlam is the next day. …We wanna top SummerSlam. We’re gonna top SummerSlam.”

On Jinder Mahal capturing the WWE Championship: “I was there that night in Chicago. The pre-show for NXT the night before, I stayed for the PPV the next day. I didn’t want to know the results, and I told both of them [Jinder Mahal] and Randy [Orton] don’t tell me, I’ll watch from the crowd. And when he won, most of the NXT roster were heading to the bus, and I sprinted off like the Ultimate Warrior, straight to ‘gorilla.’ I was right there waiting for him and I busting a 3MB air guitar.”

On being “the John Cena of NXT”: “Just think of me as your John Cena of NXT. If there is something going on and someone doesn’t want to do it, then I’m your guy. I’m doing this, I’m happy. It’s nothing fake, I generally do enjoy this.”

On spending time with WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center: “It’s not something I’ve spoken about publicly yet, but Shawn Michaels teaches pro wrestling at the Performance Center. And when I came in with the contract I have, I don’t technically have to be there. I mean, I’m fortunate with the deal I have, but then you’ve got that opportunity you’re in that position then it’s up to you. You know, whether you want to sit on your ass or you have the opportunity to work with the best in-ring wrestler of all time. It is literally like studying for your Ph.D. in wrestling.”

Check out the complete episode of the X-Pac 12360 Podcast featuring the Drew McIntyre interview above or via iTunes.