Eddie Edwards Captures GHC Heavyweight Championship in Tokyo

Global Force Wrestling superstar Eddie Edwards captured the GHC Heavyweight Championship from Katsuhiko Nakajima this Saturday at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Summer Navigation event in Tokyo. Edwards was able to compete for NOAH due to Global Force Wrestling’s working relationship with the promotion, and became the first American to ever hold the prestigious championship held by the likes of Mitsuhara Misawa, Kenta Kobashi, Jun Akiyama, Minoru Suzuki, and current NXT Superstar Hideo Itami. After winning the title, NOAH mainstay Naomichi Marufuji challenged Edwards to a championship match, which will take place on October 1st.