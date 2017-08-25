Eli Drake Wins GFW Title (Video), Johnny Impact Debuts (Video), After Impact Post-Show

– Below is the latest episode of After Impact with Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore looking back at this week’s GFW Impact episode:

– Last night’s Impact saw Eli Drake win a 20-man Gauntlet for the Gold match to win the vacant Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion. Drake has held the TNA King of the Mountain Title in the past but this is his first major title run. Drake pinned Eddie Edwards to win the match. Below is video of Drake’s win:

– The Gauntlet for the Gold match saw Johnny Impact (John Morrison, Johnny Mundo) make his GFW TV debut. Johnny recently made his debut for the company at the live events in New York. He currently holds the AAA Mega Title, the AAA Latin American Title and the AAA World Cruiserweight Title. You can see video from the debut below: