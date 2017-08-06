Emma Sends Message To Kurt Angle Ahead Of Monday’s RAW, Angle Responds

It looks like the “#GiveEmmaAChance” campaign is picking up momentum heading into Monday night’s edition of WWE RAW.

On Sunday afternoon, Emma continued her “Give Emma A Chance” movement, sending a tweet to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle regarding Monday night’s show.

“Hey [Kurt Angle],” wrote Emma. “Since last week you gave me ZERO opportunity on #RAW, I was curious what your plan is for tomorrow!” The tweet also included the hashtag, “#GiveEmmaAChance.”

Angle would go on to respond to the WWE Superstar soon after she posted the above tweet. The WWE Hall Of Famer informed Emma that her post probably won’t help her chances of getting more opportunities.

“These posts probably won’t help you,” wrote the RAW GM. “Just sayin’.”

Join us here on Monday evening for live WWE RAW results coverage!

Hey @RealKurtAngle! Since last week you gave me ZERO opportunity on #RAW, I was curious what your plan is for tomorrow! #GiveEmmaAChance pic.twitter.com/WPC5ywcSHQ — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) August 6, 2017