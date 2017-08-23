Enzo Amore – 205 Live Note, Asuka Tweets X-Ray Photo, Full MYC Bracketology Video

– Below is the full Mae Young Classic Bracketology episode with hosts Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The first 4 episodes of the tournament will be released next Monday night on the WWE Network.

– Regarding comments on Enzo Amore making his WWE 205 Live debut last night, WWE has been billing Enzo at 200 pounds. As noted, Enzo confronted WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville as the show was going off the air last night and declared that 205 Live just became the realest show in the room.

– As noted, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka suffered a right collarbone injury during her win over Ember Moon at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” on Saturday night. Asuka is not cleared to compete and no official timetable has been given for her return but the normal recovery time for her injury is 6-8 weeks. The Empress of Tomorrow tweeted the following on the injury, sharing an x-ray photo: