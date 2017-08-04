Eva Marie Confirms WWE Departure: “Today I’m Saying A Bittersweet Goodbye”

WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Eva Marie has apparently officially parted ways with the company.
Marie took to social media on Friday afternoon to finally confirm the long-expected news.
“Today, I’m saying a bittersweet goodbye to [WWE],” Marie posted via her official Twitter page today. “Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever.”
Eva Marie has been with WWE since 2013. Her last appearance on WWE television came back in August of 2016 before she was hit with a 30-day suspension as a result of a violation of the WWE Wellness Policy on August 17, 2016.
Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE. Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever pic.twitter.com/1YlYbAqdZ2
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 4, 2017