Extra Footage From Brock Lesnar On MizTV, Mojo Rawley Clip From The WWE PC, WWE Stock

– Below is alternate footage of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking out Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz during MizTV on this week’s RAW in Toronto:

– WWE stock was down 0.29% today, closing at $20.84 per share. Today’s high was $20.90 and the low was $20.56.

– Below is new video of Mojo Rawley working with the Pit Shark machine that the WWE Performance Center picked up in mid-July. Mojo wrote, “Pit Shark Squats. Max out the bar and do the work. #NoExcuses #JustResults”