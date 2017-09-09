Fans On Who Asuka Should Sign With, Latest Edition Of “Ask The WWE PC”, Brie Bella

– Below is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Bellas season two premiere with Brie Bella showing off her nude maternity photos to female members of the family:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand Asuka should sign with. As of this writing, 66% voted for SmackDown.

– Below is the latest episode of “Ask The WWE Performance Center” with Abbey Laith, Demitrius Bronson, Liv Morgan, Dan Matha, Ruby Riot, Roderick Strong, Vanessa Borne, Jessica Elaban and The Street Profits discussing their childhood crushes: