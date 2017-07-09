Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017 PPV

The WWE RAW brand returns to pay-per-view this evening, as WWE presents their first-ever “Great Balls Of Fire” show later tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Featured below is the officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show, which airs live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.
WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE 2017
WWE Universal Championship
– Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
RAW Women’s Championship
– Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
RAW Tag-Team Championship
30-Minute Iron Man Match
– Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz
WWE Intercontinental Championship
– The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
Ambulance Match
– Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
– Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
– Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Kickoff Show Match
– Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
