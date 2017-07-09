Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017 PPV

The WWE RAW brand returns to pay-per-view this evening, as WWE presents their first-ever “Great Balls Of Fire” show later tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Featured below is the officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show, which airs live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE 2017

WWE Universal Championship

– Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Women’s Championship

– Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

RAW Tag-Team Championship

30-Minute Iron Man Match

– Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz

WWE Intercontinental Championship

– The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Ambulance Match

– Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

– Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

– Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Kickoff Show Match

– Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view!