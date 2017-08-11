Finn Balor Calls Bray Wyatt Underrated, Talks Missing WrestleMania & Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with the folks at The Orlando Sentinel for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On missing WrestleMania and Royal Rumble this year: “I was obviously heartbroken not to be included at WrestleMania. There was talk about putting me in the Royal Rumble [in January] but when I missed that deadline by a week or 10 days, everything was put on hold [creatively]. WrestleMania just wasn’t meant to be.”

On Bray Wyatt: “Bray is an interesting cat. I’ve admired him for a long time. I think he’s one of the most underrated talents we have in the ring and on the mic, if you can ever get the mic off of him. He’s a huge man – it’ll be hard to get a hold on him when I can’t get my arms around him – but I look forward to adapting my style for him. I’m a big fan of seeing smaller guys vs. big men.”

On how his goals have changed as time has gone by: “When I first broke in, I wanted to be the best technical wrestler on the planet. That was what I enjoyed, being in the ring in the moment and being the best athlete. When I was about 12 years in, something clicked and I realized there was more to it than that, the performance side of it. We all grow and change as people; that was just when my goals shifted and my career changed. That’s where I am now as a performer. One day, it may shift again and I’ll be doing backflips all the time like [fellow wrestlers] Ricochet or Neville, but this is where I am now.”

