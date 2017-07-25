Finn Balor’s Birthday, Bayley On Becoming #1 Contender (Video), Ariya Daivari

– As noted, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks on last night’s RAW to earn a SummerSlam shot at RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. In the video below, Bayley talks about being excited for the match and gives props to Sasha for being one of the best women’s wrestlers ever. Bayley says the win is kind of bittersweet but the win was also a dream come true. She’s won titles and wrestled on WrestleMania but she’s always wanted to have a title shot at SummerSlam and now she gets that chance. Regarding Bliss, Bayley is confident about winning her title back.

– Finn Balor turns 36 years old today.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Ariya Daivari in a non-title match. Daivari tweeted the following after he left Neville and Akira Tozawa laying on last night’s RAW: