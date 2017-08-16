First Playable Superstars For WWE 2K18 Announced (Video)

Above is part 1 of IGN’s official roster reveal for the WWE 2K18 video game, hosted by Renee Young and Corey Graves. Their guest this week is Goldust. The game hits stores on October 17th for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. More Superstars will be revealed next week but the following 47 playable Superstars were confirmed this week:

* Bray Wyatt

* Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn

* Dean Ambrose

* Baron Corbin

* Kalisto

* Akira Tozawa

* Sin Cara

* Hideo Itami

* Eric Young

* Jinder Mahal

* Bushwacker Butch

* Bushwacker Luke

* Konnor

* Viktor

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* Nikki Cross

* Alundra Blayze

* Emma

* Lita

* Summer Rae

* Paige

* Brie Bella

* Nikki Bella

* British Bulldog

* Buddy Roberts

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Big Boss Man

* Mark Henry

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Bret Hart

* Dusty Rhodes

* The Undertaker

* Big Show

* Andre the Giant

* Kane

* Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

* Luke Harper

* Erick Rowan

* Sawyer Fulton

* Alexander Wolfe

* Killian Dain

* Braun Strowman

* Goldust