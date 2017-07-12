Former TNA KO Works NXT Tapings (Photo), Tonight’s Dark Match, John Cena On Balancing Careers

– Below is another clip from last night’s Talking Smack with John Cena talking to Renee Young and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Cena talks about balancing his career and says he wants to be out in the ring for WWE but when he’s not there, it’s because people won’t allow him. Cena says he’s trying to do the best he can do to clone himself, to duplicate himself, to be two places at once but sometimes it doesn’t work. Cena is excited about everything on the horizon but his heartbeat and his family will always be in WWE.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama defeat an unnamed enhancement talent in a quick match. Rama won with a release German suplex.

– Former TNA Knockout and Gut Check winner Lei’D Tapa worked tonight’s NXT TV tapings in a match against Ember Moon, her first for the company. Tapa did work a WWE tryout earlier this year at the Performance Center. The match with Ember should air on the July 26th episode. Below are a few photos from JJ Williams: