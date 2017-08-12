Former WCW Ring Announcer Recalls What Shane McMahon Told Him At Final Nitro

As noted, former WCW and current GFW ring announcer David Penzer recently appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the Wrestling Inc Podcast for an in-depth interview. In addition to the highlights we posted from the interview earlier in the week about Kurt Angle injuring him on a 2008 episode of Impact Wrestling, Penzer also discussed the end of WCW back in 2001.

“When I got done after the show, Shane McMahon actually pulled me aside and said ‘Hey you did a really good job out there,'” recalled Penzer. “I figured at least that part worked. I had discussions with WWF [WWE] at the time about a couple different times for a couple different things but it just never worked out for various reasons.”

Penzer continued, “The fact I went out there and gave it my all and the son of the boss pulled me aside, was at least I achieved my goal. At least I went out there and showed them something.”

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com then asked Penzer what the atmosphere was like leading up to, and throughout, the final days of WCW in March of 2001.

“You know, you’re hoping for the best,” Penzer explained. “Back then I was working in the office too, assistant to talent relations and I was sitting in on booking meetings, junior booking person and working for John Laurinaitis and talent relations and Terry Taylor so we were just kind of doing our jobs, hoping for the best. We didn’t know.”

The current GFW ring announcer added, “The Internet wasn’t like it is now, you couldn’t turn on your cellphone and get instant access. It was almost like a different world where you didn’t get immediate feedback.

“Social media, Twitter, everything’s immediate so we didn’t have a choice. We just kind of went about our business and hoped for the best. But there was definitely an underlying sense that things weren’t looking good. But again, it was a totally different world. You got up and read USA Today to get the news.”

