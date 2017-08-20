Full Card For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV

By
Scott Lazara
-

Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 5pm EST with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

Kickoff Pre-show
The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas