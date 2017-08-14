G1 Climax Finals Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrapped up their most prestigious annual tournament over the weekend. Here is the full card and results from the final portion of the G1 Climax tournament.

Suzuki-gun (Taichi, El Desperado, Taka Michinoku, and Yoshinobu Kanemura) defeated Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Tiger Mask IV, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kushida, and Hirai Kawato after Kawato took Taichi-Shiki Liger Bomb from Taichi and the Deep Impact from Kanemura. El Desperado and Kushida brawled after the match, likely setting up a championship match between the two next month.

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Roa) defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi after Roa hit Nakanishi with the Apeshit. The Guerillas showed some respect to Nagata after the match.

Chaos (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) defeated David Finlay and Togi Makabe after Yoshi-Hashi hit Finlay with the Kharma.

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) and Juice Robinson defeated Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens) after Robinson hit Owens with Pulp Friction.

Funky Future (Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi) defeated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions after Ricochet hit Matt Jackson with a huge shooting star press.

Katsuyori Shibata came out to the ring and simply said “I am alive. That is all.”

IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) defeated Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page) after hitting the Fallout on Page to retain their titles. Guerillas of Destiny came out to the ring and challenged War Machine to a championship match, however, before Raymond Rowe can respond, Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) came out and destroyed everyone, claiming they are coming for the tag titles.

Suzuki-gun (NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and Takashi Iizuka) defeated IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Michael Elgin after Sabre forced Tanahashi to submit to the Octopus stretch. After the match, Elgin and Suzuki brawled, while Sabre held up the Intercontinental Championship over Tanahashi’s fallen body, setting up two title programs with one match.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions Evil, Bushi, and Sanada) defeated Chaos (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Gedo) after Takahashi made Gedo tap out to the triangle choke. After the match, Evil hit the Darkness Falls on Okada onto a pile of steel chairs, setting up a likely title match between the two.

Tetsuya Naito defeated Kenny Omega to win the 27th annual G1 Climax tournament after hitting Omega with Destino. After the match, Naito cut a somewhat babyface-esque promo.