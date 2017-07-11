G1 Climax Night One Preview

Here is the match line-up for the first night of the 27th G1 Climax tournament, which takes place next Monday on July 17th. As a note, we will be doing continued coverage of the G1 Climax tournament.

Six Man Tag Team Match: Taguchi Japan (Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Satoshi Kojima) and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and David Finlay)

Six Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Chase Owens, and Tama Tonga) vs Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and El Desperado)

Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi and Sanada) vs Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi)

Tag Team Match: Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo) vs Chaos (Toru Yano and Jado)

A-Block Tournament Match: Yoshi-Hashi vs Yuji Nagata

A-Block Tournament Match: Bad Luck Fale vs Togi Makabe

A-Block Tournament Match: Hirooki Goto vs Tomohiro Ishii

A-Block Tournament Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Zack Sabre Jr.

A-Block Tournament Match: Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito