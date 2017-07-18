G1 Climax Night One Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently kicked off their 27th annual G1 Climax tournament. Here are the results from the event.

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzen) and Jushin “Thunder” Liger defeated Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and David Finlay after Kojima hit Finaly with the Cozy Cozy Cutter and a lariat for the pin.

Suzuki-gun (NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki, Desperado, and Taichi) defeated Bullet Club (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, and Chase Owens) after Suzuki hit Owens with the Gotch-Style Piledriver.

Evil and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Bushi and Sanada after Evil debuted a crossface chickenwing and forced Bushi to tap out.

A-Block Match: Yoshi-Hashi defeated Yuji Nagata after hitting Nagata with Karma.

A-Block Match: Bad Luck Fale defeated Togi Makabe with the Tongan Death Grip.

A-Block Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Tomohiro Ishii after hitting two GTRs.

A-Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi by submission.

A-Block Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Kota Ibushi with Destino.