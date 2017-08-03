G1 Climax Nights 11 and 12 Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held more of the G1 Climax tournament this week. Here are the results from nights 11 and 12.

Michael Elgin and Jushin “Thunder” Liger defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Taichi) defeated Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) and Hirai Kawato.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi and Sanada) defeated Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson and David Finlay)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano) defeated Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga)

A-Block Match: Yoshi-Hashi (2 points) defeated Bad Luck Fale (6 points) with a small package.

A-Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (6 points) defeated Togi Makabe (6 points) with a leglock submission.

A-Block Match: Tomohiro Ishii (6 points) defeated Yuji Nagata (0 points) with the vertical drop brainbuster.

A-Block Match: Tetsuya Naito (6 points) defeated Hirooki Goto (6 points) with the Destino.

A-Block Match: Kota Ibushi (4 points) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 points) with the Kamigoye.

Night 12:

Tomoyuki Oka and Shota Umino defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Ren Narita

Kota Ibushi and Tiger Mask IV defeated Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi, and Hirooki Goto) defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens)

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, and Hiromu Takahashi)

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jushin “Thunder” Liger defeated Togi Makabe and David Finlay

B-Block Match: Sanada (6 points) defeated Juice Robinson (2 points) with the moonsault. Juice Robinson is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

B-Block Match: Toru Yano (2 points) defeated Michael Elgin (4 points) by disqualification in a very stupid finish. Michael Elgin is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

B-Block Match: Minoru Suzuki (6 points) defeated Satoshi Kojima (0 points) with the Gotch-style piledriver.

B-Block Match: Kazuchika Okada (10 points) defeated Tama Tonga (4 points) with the Rainmaker. Tama Tonga is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

B-Block Match: Kenny Omega (8 points) defeated Evil (8 points) with the One-Winged Angel.