G1 Climax Nights 13 and 14 Results

By

Night 13:

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and El Desperado) defeated Tiger Mask IV, Michael Elgin, and Hirai Kawato

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Bushi)

Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi)

A-Block Match: Kota Ibushi (6 points) defeated Yuji Nagata (0 points) with the Kamigoye.

A-Block Match: Bad Luck Fale (6 points) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (8 points) with the Bad Luck Fall.

A-Block Match: Hirooki Goto (6 points) defeated Yoshi-Hashi (4 points) with 2 GTR’s.

A-Block Match: Tetsuya Naito (8 points) defeated Zack Sabre Jr (8 points) with the Destino.

A-Block Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 points) defeated Togi Makabe (6 points) with 2 High Fly Flows. Togi Makabe is now mathematically eliminated.

Night 14:

Chase Owens defeated Katsuya Kitamura.

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and El Desperado) defeated Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita.

Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale) defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoyuki Oka

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Togi Makabe, Hirai Kawato, and Tiger Mask IV

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and David Finlay

B-Block Match: Toru Yano (4 points) defeated Tama Tonga (4 points) via a low blow and a roll-up.

B-Block Match: Satoshi Kojima (0 points) defeated Sanada (8 points) with two Cozy Lariats.

B-Block Match: Michael Elgin (4 points) defeated Minoru Suzuki (8 points) with the Elgin bomb.

B-Block Match: Juice Robinson (2 points) defeated Kenny Omega (10 points) with a small package.

B-Block Match: Evil (8 points) defeated Kazuchika Okada (12 points) with the Evil in a huge upset.