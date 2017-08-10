G1 Climax Nights 15 and 16 Results

Night 15:

Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Michael Elgin and Hirai Kawato.

Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga) defeated Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Bushi) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Chase Owens)

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Gedo) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and El Desperado)

A-Block Match: Yuji Nagata (0 points) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (8 points) with two Back Drop Holds. Zack Sabre Jr. is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

A-Block Match: Kota Ibushi (8 points) defeated Yoshi-Hashi (4 points) with the Kamigoye.

A-Block Match: Bad Luck Fale (8 points) defeated Hirooki Goto (8 points) with the Grenade. Hirooki Goto is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

A-Block Match: Tetsuya Naito (10 points) defeated Togi Makabe (6 points) with two Destinos.

A-Block Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (10 points) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (8 points) with two High Fly Flows. Tomohiro Ishii is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament and the A-Block finals will be Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Tetsuya Naito.

Night 16:

Chase Owens defeated Tomoyuki Oka.

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado) defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Shota Umino.

Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale) defeated Yuji Nagata and Katsuya Kitamura.

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi) defeated Togi Makabe, Kota Ibushi, and Hirai Kawato.

Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and David Finlay) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, and Hiromu Takahashi)

B-Block Match: Tama Tonga (4 points) defeated Satoshi Kojima (2 points) with the Gun Stun.

B-Block Match: Juice Robinson (4 points) defeated Toru Yano (6 points) with the Pulp Friction.

B-Block Match: Michael Elgin (6 points) defeated Evil (10 points) with the Elgin Bomb. Evil is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

B-Block Match: Kenny Omega (10 points) defeated Sanada (8 points) with the One-Winged Angel. Sanada is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

B-Block Match: Kazuchika Okada (12 points) fought Minoru Suzuki (8 points) to a time limit draw. Okada and Kenny Omega will face off in the B-Block finals.