G1 Climax Nights 17 and 18 Results

The G1 Climax has wrapped up the round robin portion of the event and the finals are now set. Here are the results from the final nights of the round robin portion of the tournament.

Night 17:

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Taichi) defeated Katsuya Kitamura, Hirai Kawato, and Tomoyuki Oka.

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Roa) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Bushi).

Satoshi Kojima and Juice Robinson defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi)

Ryusuke Taguchi, Michael Elgin, Hanson, Raymond Rowe, and Ricochet defeated Bullet Club (Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Chase Owens).

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi)

A-Block Match: Bad Luck Fale (10 points) defeated Yuji Nagata (2 points) with the Bad Luck Fall. After the match, Fale bowed to Nagata, the man who trained him.

A-Block Match: Togi Makabe (6 points) defeated Yoshi-Hashi (4 points) with the King Kong Knee Drop.

A-Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (8 points) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (8 points) with an insane submission, some sort of body stretch, that caused Ishii to pass out.

A-Block Match: Hirooki Goto (8 points) defeated Kota Ibushi (10 points) with the GTR.

A-Block Finals: Tetsuya Naito (12 points) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (12 points) with Destino. Tetsuya Naito wins A-Block.

Night 18:

Suzuki-gun (Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemura) defeated Kushida, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and Hirai Kawato

Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi, and Tomohiro Ishii) defeated Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, and Tonga Roa)

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Takashi Iizuka) defeated Yuji Nagata and Togi Makabe

Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Bad Luck Fale, and Hangman Page) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Hanson, Raymond Rowe, Ricochet, and Katsuya Kitamura.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay, and Kota Ibushi defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, and Hiromu Takahashi)

A-Block Match: Juice Robinson (6 points) defeated Michael Elgin (8 points) with Pulp Friction.

A-Block Match: Tama Tonga (6 points) defeated Sanada (8 points) with the Gun Stun.

A-Block Match: Toru Yano (6 points) defeated Minoru Suzuki (9 points) with a roll-up.

A-Block Match: Evil (10 points) defeated Satoshi Kojima (2 points) with the Evil.

A-Block Match: Kenny Omega (12 points) defeated Kazuchika Okada (13 points) with the One-Winged Angel. Kenny Omega has won A-Block and will face Tetsuya Naito in the finals.