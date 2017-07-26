G1 Climax Nights 5 and 6 Results

New Japan’s most prestigious tournament is approaching the halfway mark and recently got done with their fifth and sixth nights of the G1 Climax. Here’s what went down.

Night Five:

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Michael Elgin and Katsuya Kitamura after Kojima hit Kitamura with the lariat and the Cozy Cozy Cutter.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and El Desperado) defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Hirai Kawato after Desperado hit Kawato with the Pinche Loco.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Bullet Club (Tama Tonga and Chase Owens) after Evil made Owens tap out to the Banshee Muzzle.

Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Chaos (Toru Yano and Jado) after Takahashi hit Jado with Pimp Juice.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Bushi) defeated Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo) after Bushi hit Gedo with the MX.

A-Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Yoshi-Hashi after making him tap out to the octopus stretch. I am not typing the whole name of the hold.

A-Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yuji Nagata after hitting two High Fly Flows.

A-Block Match: Bad Luck Fale defeated Tetsuya Naito with the Bad Luck Fall.

A-Block Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Tomohiro Ishii with the Golden Star Powerbomb.

A-Block Match: Togi Makabe defeated Hirooki Goto with the King Kong Knee Drop.

Night Six:

Togi Makabe and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Kota Ibushi and Shota Umino after Taguchi made Umino tap out to the ankle lock.

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Yoshi-Hashi) defeated Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura after Yoshi-Hashi made Kitamura tap to the Butterfly Lock.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato after Takahashi made Kawato tap out to a Boston Crab.

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and El Desperado) after Takahashi hit Taichi with the Pimp Juice, which is totally the best name ever for a finisher.

Taguchi Japan (Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay) defeated Chaos (Hirooki Goto and Jado) after Finlay hit Jado with the Prima Nocta.

B-Block Match: Michael Elgin defeated Satoshi Kojima with the Elgin Bomb.

B-Block Match: Evil defeated Tama Tonga with the STO.

B-Block Match: Minoru Suzuki defeated Juice Robinson with the Gotch-style Piledriver.

B-Block Match: Kenny Omega defeated Toru Yano by count-out.

B-Block Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Sanada with the Rainmaker.