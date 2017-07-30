G1 Climax Nights 7 and 8 Results

Here are the results for the 7th and 8th nights of the 27th annual G1 Climax tournament.

Night 7:

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) after Takahashi hit Finlay with the Pimp Juice.

Chaos (Toru Yano and Jado) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi and Sanada) in a very quick match after Yano hit Bushi with a low blow and rolled him up for the pin.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi and Evil) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Taichi) after Takahashi hit Taichi with his own microphone stand and rolled him up for the pin.

Taguchi Japan (Michael Elgin and Ryusuke Taguchi) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Chase Owens) after Elgin hit Owens with the Elgin Bomb.

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo) after Kojima hit Gedo with the Cozy Lariat.

A-Block Match: Tomohiro Ishii (2 points) defeated Yoshi-Hashi (2 points) with the vertical drop brainbuster.

A-Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (4 points) defeated Bad Luck Fale (4 points) after countering the Back Luck Fall into a rolling clutch pin for the victory.

A-Block Match: Togi Makabe (2 points) defeated Kota Ibushi (4 points) with the King Kong Knee Drop.

A-Block Match: Tetsuya Naito (4 points) defeated Yuji Nagata (0 points) with the Destino.

A-Block Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 points) defeated Hirooki Goto (4 points) with the High Fly Flow.

Night 8

Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe defeated Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato after Taguchi made Kawato tap out to the ankle lock.

Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Kota Ibushi, Tomoyuki Oka, and Katsuya Kitamura after Owens hit Oka with a package piledriver.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Bushi) defeated Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Gedo) after Bushi rolled up Gedo for the pin.

Chaos (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) defeated Taguchi Japan (David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi) after Goto hit Finlay with the GTR.

B-Block Match: Tama Tonga (4 points) defeated Juice Robinson (2 points) with the Gun Stun.

B-Block Match: Sanada (4 points) defeated Toru Yano (2 points) by count-out.

B-Block Match: Evil (6 points) defeated Minoru Suzuki (4 points) with Evil.

B-Block Match: Kazuchika Okada (8 points) defeated Satoshi Kojima (0 points) with the Rainmaker.

B-Block Match: Michael Elgin (4 points) defeated Kenny Omega (6 points) with the Elgin Bomb.