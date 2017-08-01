G1 Climax Nights 9 and 10 Results

The G1 Climax officially hit the halfway mark with nights 9 and 10. Here are the results.

Night 9:

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Bushi) defeated Taguchi Japan (Michael Elgin and David Finlay).

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Hirai Kawato.

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Taichi).

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Chase Owens).

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Gedo) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Juice Robinson and Tomoyuki Oka.

A-Block Match: Togi Makabe (4 points) defeated Yuji Nagata (0 points) with the King Kong Knee Drop. Yuji Nagata is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

A-Block Match: Bad Luck Fale (4 points) defeated Kota Ibushi (4 points) with the Grenade and the Bad Luck Fall.

A-Block Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Zack Sabre Jr. with the Penalty Kick.

A-Block Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 points) defeated Yoshi-Hashi (2 points) with High Fly Flow.

A-Block Match: Tomohiro Ishii (4 points) defeated Tetsuya Naito (6 points) with the vertical drop brainbuster.

Night 10:

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens) defeated David Finlay, Katsuya Kitamura, and Tetsuhiro Yagi.

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado) defeated Togi Makabe and Shota Umino.

Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Yoshi-Hashi) defeated Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka

Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi and Hiroshi Tanahashi) defeated Kota Ibushi and Hirai Kawato

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Chaos (Hirooki Goto and Gedo)

B-Block Match: Evil (6 points) defeated Toru Yano (2 points) with the Evil.

B-Block Match: Minoru Suzuki (4 points) defeated Tama Tonga (4 points) with the Gotch-style Piledriver.

B-Block Match: Sanada (4 points) defeated Michael Elgin (4 points) with the moonsault.

B-Block Match: Kenny Omega (6 points) defeated Satoshi Kojima (0 points) with the One-Winged Angel. Satoshi Kojima is now mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

B-Block Match: Kazuchika Okada (8 points) defeated Juice Robinson (2 points) with the Rainmaker.