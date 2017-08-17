GFW Announces Full Schedule Of “Special Nights” For This Week Of Tapings

GFW has announced a lineup of “Special Nights” for the week of tapings that kicks off this evening with the “Destination X” special.

Featured below is the official GFW press release:

Global Force Wrestling Announces Schedule Of Special Nights For Shows In Orlando, August 17-22

Global Force Wrestling returns to Orlando, Florida, for 6 consecutive nights of in-ring action, Aug. 17-22, at The Impact Zone on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida. The wrestling action kicks off Aug. 17 with Destination-X, which will air on Pop TV and in more than 120 countries.

GFW also is hosting 5 Special Nights during the upcoming shows, further showing GFW’s local community support, outreach. Here’s a look at what’s planned:

Thursday, Aug. 17 — Media Mayhem Match

* DJs from Orlando radio station FM 96.9 The Game will be in opposite corners as Special Managers. Brandon Kravitz is the afternoon show host and he will oppose his on-air co-host, The Shot Doctor – each serving as the “Special Manager” for a match with GFW Superstars. Mike Bianchi is the station’s AM show host and also a sports columnist for the Orlando Sentinel; he was scheduled to opposed Kravitz, but he had pull out at the last minute – which led Kravitz to brag on-air that Bianchi clearly was scared of Kravitz’ managerial mind. Then The Shot Doctor stepped in and quickly threw down the gauntlet, challenging Kravitz.

* Kravitz will be the Special Manager for Kongo Kong. The Shot Doctor will be the Special Manager for a yet-to-be-named wrestler.

Friday, Aug. 18 — Cancer Awareness Night

* In conjunction with the American Cancer Society-Central Florida chapter, GFW will pay tribute to those fighting cancer and honor those who have been lost to cancer. The ceremony will feature Orlando resident Cynthia Cardenas, a two-time breast cancer survivor, wife, and mother of two children. Cynthia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and her cancer returned in 2015. After a year of chemotherapy, 7 weeks of radiation and surgery in her second fight against cancer, the hope is that cancer is now all gone from her body and will not come back!

* The ceremony will include a traditional American Cancer Society – Luminary Tribute, and give-aways from L’Oreal, makers of La Roche-Posay skincare products.

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida Night

* On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Moose, EC3, Rosemary and Andrew Everett will be going to 2 different Orlando-area Clubs for a Meet & Greet, Q&A sessions, games, interaction with kids, and more.

* On Saturday, Aug. 19, those same kids from both Clubs will be coming to The Impact Zone to experience GFW action first-hand, live and in-person, with reserved VIP seating. And two of the Club youngsters will be randomly picked to serve in select roles for the matches, including Special Ring Announcer and Special Bell-Ringer.

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Central Florida Night

* Bigs & Littles from throughout Orlando will be welcomed to The Impact Zone, with reserved VIP seating and backstage Meet & Greet photo-opportunities with the stars of GFW. Two Little’s will be randomly picked to serve in select roles for the matches, including Special Ring Announcer and Special Bell-Ringer.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Latin Night, in conjunction with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando

* GFW welcomes members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO), the largest business-related organization representing the Hispanic community in Central Florida and an essential voice for more than 20 years.

* Margie Vierra, the HCCMO Director of Business Development, will be speaking about the organization – and also her longtime family history in pro wrestling.