GFW Announces Latin Night For Impact Zone, Sienna Talks Gail Kim (Videos), Trevor Lee

– As noted, Thursday’s live GFW Destination X special will feature GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim vs. Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna with the title on the line. Above and below are videos of Sienna discussing the match. She says the match will be great, meaning she will win, and it’s going to be full of class & full of pinkies. Sienna says this match will be different because it will be a lot shorter. Sienna is confident about being familiar enough with Gail’s games, tricks and moves, predicting that it will be a clean sweep.

– Next Tuesday night will be “Latin Night” at the GFW Impact Zone in Orlando. GFW announced the following details today:

Global Force Wrestling Presents “Latin Night” On Tuesday Night, Aug. 22 In The Impact Zone At Universal Studios Florida

GFW Cross-Promotion With The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando

Global Force Wrestling is proud to announce that “Latin Night” will be held Tuesday night, Aug. 22, at The Impact Zone on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida, where GFW films its weekly television show, Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday night on Pop TV and in more than 120 countries.

“Latin Night” is a joint promotion between GFW and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO), the largest business-related organization representing the Hispanic community in Central Florida and an essential voice for more than 20 years.

The “Latin Night” ceremony will at 5:45p.m. EST, and the wrestling action starts at 6 p.m.

Members of HCCMO will attend the show and sit in special, reserved, VIP seats. Margie Vierra, the HCCMO Director of Business Development, will be speaking about the organization – and also her longtime family history in pro wrestling.

The GFW talent roster features the Latin American Xchange (LAX), including Santana and Ortiz – the reigning GFW Tag Team Champions. LAX also features Diamante, a beauty with a powerful punch, plus longtime wrestlers Low-Ki, Homicide and Konnan.

Konnan is one of the most well-known Mexican wrestlers (luchadors) of all-time. Konnan, of Cuban decent, has been a luchador for the past three decades, spotlighting the high-flying, daredevil lucha libre style. Konnan has been a World Champion 15 times in his career, and he’s been involved in some legendary Mask and Hair Matches.

The GFW roster also features such Latin stars as Garza Jr., Laredo Kid and others.

GFW has a working relationship with Mexico-based Lucha Libre AAA (AAA for short) that was in the spotlight in July when AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago participated in high-profile GFW matches in Orlando.

El Hijo del Fantasma is a second-generation wrestler following the wrestling boots of his father, El Fantasma. Drago, who has been wrestling professionally since 1998, has won multiple tag-team championships and is regarded as one of the most colorful, charismatic and creative wrestlers ever.

In March 2017, IMPACT Wrestling announced a landmark alliance with AAA, including a talent exchange between the organizations and other opportunities to collaborate in their respective markets. The high-flying lucha libre style synonymous with AAA events was an early influencer of IMPACT Wrestling’s X-Division, which has produced some of the most memorable matches in professional wrestling history.

TripleMania is the biggest annual event promoted by AAA, commemorating the anniversary of the company’s founding. The show has been promoted for 20 years with 27 shows in total under the TripleMania banner.

TripleMania XXV is scheduled for August 26 in Mexico City, highlighted by Psycho Clown against Dr. Wagner Jr., in a mask vs. mask match. Several GFW stars will also appear on TripleMania XXV in Mexico, including Bobby Lashley and Moose.

GFW celebrated its 15-year anniversary this summer, with most of the matches over that span filmed at Universal Studios Florida. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer attend a GFW show on July 5, 2017, when he declared it IMPACT WRESTLING DAY IN ORLANDO. On July 3, GFW hosted “Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later” with a special appearance by survivor Tony Marrero, who is Puerto Rican.

To Attend “Latin Night” On Aug. 22:

From inside the Park: From inside Universal Studios, you can access the line queue by using the park’s alternate side exit, between the Universal Store and Despicable Me, under the red roller coaster. That shoots you out of the park and directly to The Impact Zone entrance in the Blue Man Group Courtyard.

From outside the Park:

Go to the Blue Man Group area through Citiwalk. No park ticket is needed.

– Below is video of Trevor Lee discussing his Ladder Match with GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt at Destination X on Thursday. Lee says he will grab the belt and rightfully become the X Division Champion.