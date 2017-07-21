GFW Bound For Glory Date, Grado – Laurel Van Ness Storyline To Continue, After Impact

– Below is the premiere episode of “After Impact” with Josh Mathews and Tyrus, looking back at what happened on the show. New episodes will be released after Impact goes off the air each week.

– The GFW Bound For Glory pay-per-view is currently scheduled for Sunday, November 5th, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. GFW is also planning a run of Impact live events for the Midwest this coming October. As noted, the company will run their first live events since the fall of 2014 beginning early next month in Connecticut & New York.

– Grado’s mission to get married to Laurel Van Ness so he can stay in the United States will continue on next week’s GFW Impact episode after their date last night. Below are videos from this week’s segments: